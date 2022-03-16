Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the result of Class 12th or intermediate examination 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com.

The result will be announced by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar. A total of 80.15 percent candidates of have been declared qualified.

To qualify the examination, the candidates must acquire 30% marks in individual subject (theory) and 40% in the practical of each subject.

The Class 12th examinations were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the examination for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, reports Hindustan Times.

The Board released the answer keys on March 3 comprised of objective questions.

BSEB took to Twitter and said: “Releasing the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2022, Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister, Education Department. On this occasion, Mr Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department and Mr Anand Kishor, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee were also present.”

इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2022 का परीक्षाफल जारी करते हुये श्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग।

इस अवसर पर श्री संजय कुमार, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग एवं श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति भी उपस्थित थे।



Watch: https://t.co/ZLnhjMrqxM — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 16, 2022

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

