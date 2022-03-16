The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the exam dates for the post of Sub-Inspectors/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI, Sergeant exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website for download from March 17 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.