West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer key of the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020 preliminary exam. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, within seven day from the release of the answer key.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.comwithin 07 (seven) days from 16.03.2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The WB Police SI exam 2021 was conducted on December 5 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 1.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020” Click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.