Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Laboratory Technician. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Lab Technician Exam 2022 was held on February 6 (Sunday) in written pen and paper mode at exam centres of all districts of Odisha. The model answer key was released on February 9 and the objections were invited till February 16.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE-07/2022-43(C)/OSSSC date - 16.03.2022 ––- Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for the post of Laboratory Technician-2021.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

