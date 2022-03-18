RailTel Corporation of India Limited has invited online applications for Graduate and Diploma Engineer apprentice posts for a period of one year. Interested and eligible candidates have to register themselves for apprenticeship at the portal mhrdnats.gov.in. The last day to apply for the vacancy is April 4.

Railtel has notified a total of 103 vacancies for Graduate Engineer and Diploma Engineer apprentice posts in the fields of Electronics and Telecommunication, Computer Science, Civil engineering, Electrical & electronic engineering.

Candidates shall check the recruitment notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, etc.

Here’s Railtel Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-27 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Four-year graduate degree OR three-year Diploma in engineering with aggregate 60% marks.

Selection process

Railtel will shortlist candidates for interviews.