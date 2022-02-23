RailTel Corporation of India Limited will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various Managerial posts in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance / Legal fields. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website railtel.cbtexam.in.

Railtel has notified a total of 69 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Manager, Senior Manager and Manager in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance/ Legal fields.

Candidates shall check the recruitment notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, etc.

Here’s Railtel recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Railtel will conduct an online exam of 2 hours with MCQs worth a total of 150 marks for all posts. Qualified candidates will be called for an interview round.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 1200. For SC/ST/PwBD, the fee is Rs 600.

Steps to apply for Railtel recruitment 2022: