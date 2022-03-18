The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the notification for the Common Entrance Test for admission to the five-year LLB (MAH LLB 5Yrs CET) for the academic year 2021-2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website llb5cet2022.mahacet.org from March 19 to April 7.

The MAH LLB-5 years CET 2022 will be held on May 17 and 18 in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted for the admission to the First Year of the Five Year Full Time Professional Integrated Under -Graduate Degree Course in Law.

The admit card for the CET will be released on April 30.

Candidates are advised to read the information booklet available on the website carefully for full details.

Here’s MAH LLB 5 yrs CET 2022 Information Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

An applicant who has successfully completed a Senior Secondary School course (10+2) or equivalent course with a minimum of 45% marks in Aggregate can apply.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

Exam pattern

MAH LLB 5-year CET will consist of five papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Mathematical Aptitude and English — for a total of 150 marks. The total number of questions will be 150.