Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the exams for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the given posts on March 20 (Sunday).

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from March 21 to 24. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for exams on 20.03.2022 The JKSSB answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to JKSSB answer key 2022.

The JKSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 163 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 Assistant Law officer, 16 Junior Legal Assistant, 1 Reader and 16 Legal Assistant.