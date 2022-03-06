Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the Accounts Assistant written exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam was held on March 6 (Sunday) in OMR Based Objective Type mode.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from March 7 to 9. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Advt 04/2020 The JKSSB Account Assistant answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.