Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till April 22. Candidates can submit the online application form till April 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must not be below 21 years and must not be above 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have possessed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/University and must know swimming well. Candidates possessing +2 Science qualifications will also be eligible to apply for the post. But when candidates possessing +2 Vocational (Fisheries) qualifications will not be available, candidates with +2 Science qualifications will be considered for selection.

Examination Fee

The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

