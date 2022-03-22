Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Statistical Officer, Administrative Officer, District Extension and Media Officer among others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till April 10.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 23 posts of Statistical Officer, 7 Administrative Officer and 49 District Extension and Media Officer. The posts have been advertised under Advt. Nos. 24/2022, 23/2022 and 22/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Here’s MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Here’s MPSC District Extension and Media Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Age

18-38 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed to 43 for reserved categories.

Refer to the official notifications for details regarding educational qualification, work experience and other details.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 for Statistical Officer and Rs 519 for Administrative Officer and District Extension and Media Officer. The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.