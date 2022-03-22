Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Personality Tests/ Interview schedule of candidates who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the interview schedule at the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC announced the CSE Mains 2021 result on March 17. Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates will be conducted from April 5 to May 26 which will be held in the Office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained, the Commission said.

The interview schedule includes the roll-wise allotted date and session of PT.

Here’s UPSC CSE 2021 interview schedule.

UPSC has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for traveling by any Airlines (through the authorized travel agents), to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards subject to notified conditions. More details are in the schedule notice.

Qualified candidates must fill and submit the Detailed Application Form-II or DAF-II for CSE 2021. In the DAF-II form, the candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services which are participating in the CSE-2021, for which he is interested to be allocated to, before the commencement of the Personality Test.