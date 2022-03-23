The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can register at ssc.nic.in till April 30.

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in July. The vacancies under MTS will be notified later while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603.

The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Here’s SSC MTS notification 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: March 22

Last date for the online application: April 30 (11.00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment: May 2 (11.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan: May 4 (during working hours of bank)

Online form correction: May 5-9 (11.00 PM)

Date of Computer Based examination (Tier-I): July 2022

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): To be notified later

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the SSC MTS 2021 examination should be Class 10 or Matric pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 (women/ ST/ ST/ PWD/ ESM exempted).

Scheme of SSC MTS exam

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

Steps to apply for SSC MTS 2021 examination: