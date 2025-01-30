SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card released at ssc-cr.org; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website ssc-cr.org.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) PST/ PET Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ssc-cr.org. The PET/PST exam will be held from February 5, 2025, to February 12, 2025.
A total of 27011 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST/ PET round.
How to download the admit card
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the SSC MTS, Havaldar PET//PST admit card.