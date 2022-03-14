The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marksheet of candidates of the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 today. Candidates will be able to download their marksheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The results were announced on March 4.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14 and will be available till April 13, SSC said. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Moreover, SSC will issue the MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Keys on the website on March 14.

Steps to download SSC MTS Paper 1 markseet:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using Username (Registration Number) and Password Click on the Result/ Marks link (when available) on the candidate dashboard The SSC MTS marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

According to the result notice, a total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.