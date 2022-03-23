Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) schedule for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website apssb.nic.in.

The PET/PST will be conducted from March 25 to April 1 at PTC Banderdewa (Training Ground, Drill Shed No. 2) via Candidates Gate No 1. A total of 1007603 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test.

The admit card was available to download till March 21, 2022 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 169 vacancies, of which 159 vacancies are for the post of Forester and 10 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard.

