The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 steno test exam was conducted from October 29 to 31, 2021 and January 11 to 13, 2022. The result was announced on February 18.

Candidates who cleared the exam and appeared on the merit list will now appear for document verification. The schedule contains the date and team alloted against the roll number of the candidate.

The Stenographer DV round will commence from April 4 onwards at Jaipur. Candidates must carry all their documents and application form along with other items mentioned in the notice.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,211 Stenographer vacancies.

Here’s RSMSSB Stenographer DV schedule.