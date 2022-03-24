Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in. The scorecard has been released of candidates who qualified for the interviews.

The interviews for the posts of Specialist Officers were conducted in the months of February and March. The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100.

Steps to download IBPS SO scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for CRP SPL-XI Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS SO scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS SO result 2022.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 Specialist Officer vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

IBPS has also released the SO cut-off marks for the Main exam.