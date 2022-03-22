IBPS PO Mains cut off 2022 released at ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the cut-offs of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Mian exam 2022.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the cut-offs of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check the cut-offs and download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in.
The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 was held on January 22. The result was announced on February 11. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.
Here’s IBPS PO Mains cut-off 2022 notice.
IBPS PO cut off 2022
|Category
|Cut offs on total
|SC
|65.50
|ST
|57.75
|OBC
|75.75
|EWS
|77.25
|General
|80.75
| HI
|42.50
|OC
|62.50
|VI
|77.75
|ID
|46.00
Steps to download IBPS PO scorecard 2022:
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for the post of PO/MT XI
- Enter registration no and date of birth to login
- The IBPS PO scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download the IBPS PO Main scorecard 2022.