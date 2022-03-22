Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the cut-offs of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check the cut-offs and download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 was held on January 22. The result was announced on February 11. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

Here’s IBPS PO Mains cut-off 2022 notice.

IBPS PO cut off 2022 Category Cut offs on total SC 65.50 ST 57.75 OBC 75.75 EWS 77.25 General 80.75 HI

42.50 OC 62.50 VI 77.75 ID 46.00

Steps to download IBPS PO scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for the post of PO/MT XI Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS PO scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS PO Main scorecard 2022.