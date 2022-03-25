The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will today, March 25 conclude the online applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Department of Medical Education. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC has notified a total of 156 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in 25 different fields. Candidates must check the official notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Here’s CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for CGPSC recruitment 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on the link - ASSISTANT PROFESSOR [DEPT. OF MEDICAL EDUCATION]-2022

Now click on registration link, create profile then login to apply for the post Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of qualification and work experience who will be called for document verification and interview. If applications are too many, a screening test could be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.