The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Department of Medical Education. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from February 24 to March 25.

CGPSC has notified a total of 156 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in 25 different fields. Candidates must check the official notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Here’s CGPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of qualification and work experience who will be called for document verification and interview. If applications are too many, a screening test could be held.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.