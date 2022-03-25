Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Group-A Gazetted, Government (General) Degree Colleges. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from April 5 onwards.

The last date to apply is May 4 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on May 4, 2022. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A master’s degree with 55% of the marks in relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Knowledge of Bengali or Kok-borok is desirable. More details in the notification below.

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.