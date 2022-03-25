Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in till April 18, 2022.

The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of May 2022. UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 25 Junior Engineer Civil vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed three years diploma examination in Civil Engineering awarded by the Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh or a Diploma, equivalent thereto, recognised by the State Goverment.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ OBC (non creamy layer)/candidates other than the state of UP will have to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC (Domicile of UP) category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on application link available against “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2022/JE/CIVIL” Register and proceed with application process Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test. The CBT will be held at Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, and Meerut cities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.