The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the result of National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2022 for admission to its MA programmes. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2022 was conducted on February 26 (Saturday) at different centres in the country. The exam was held from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tiss.edu On the homepage, click on TISSNET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

The applicants will be shortlisted for Stage 2 on the basis of the their aggregate TISS NET Score.

Subsequently, the Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained by the candidates for a specific programme without considering any reservation category.

After considering candidates in OML, separate category-wise merit list (CML) will be prepared for the number of seats reserved for each category as per government regulations on the matter.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.