Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till April 24.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 60 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks. The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Work Experience: Having minimum of 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.

Steps to apply for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Click on application link available against “Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department”

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022.