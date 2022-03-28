Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM in OMR-Based written Objective Type.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from March 28 to 31. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Steps to download JKSSB SI answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for SI (Police) The JKP SI answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to JKP SI answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021.