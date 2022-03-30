Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer key of the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET). Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board conducted the MP TET 2020 exam on March 5 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination consists of 150 marks each. The answer key can be downloaded using the Roll No. and TAC Code as mentioned on your exam admit card.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key through the portal after a payment of Rs 50 per question till April 1. The final answer will be prepared by PEB for evaluation after considering the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper, the Board said.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

Steps top download MP TET answer key 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on the answer key link for MP TET 2020 Enter Roll No. and TAC Code (as mentioned on your exam admit card) to Login

The MP TET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download MP TET answer key 2022.