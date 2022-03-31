Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) preliminary 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2022 was held on February 20 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The candidates whose Roll Numbers appear on the merit list have qualified for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022 to be held on June 26.

The marks of candidates and cut-off marks of the UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

Here’s direct link to UPSC ESE result 2022 merit list.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.