The Delhi High Court has released the admit card of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service preliminary examination (DHJSE) 2022. Candidates can download their HJSE prelims admit card from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Delhi Higher Judicial Service Prelims Exam (Objective type) will be held on Monday, April 3. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Here’s Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 official notice.

Steps to apply for Delhi High Court recruitment 2022:

Visit link applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourt2022dhjse/Highcourt_2022DHJSEAdmitCard.aspx Enter Online Application No., Date of Birth, Email-ID and submit The DHJS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection procedure

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.