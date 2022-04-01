Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is accepting online applications from qualified candidates for the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsconline.gov.in till April 14.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 was held on January 23 for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. The result was announced on March 30.

As per the merit list, a total of 6567 candidates have qualified to appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. These shortlisted candidates must register for the Main exam and pay the exam fee at the portal.

MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to apply for MPSC Rajyaseva Mains 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Login using credentials and apply for the Rajyaseva Main exam Fill application form, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill the form.