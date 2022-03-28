Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2020. Candidates can check the result online at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Main Exam 2020 was held on December 4, 5 and 6 last year at centres in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. Over 3000 candidates from different zones had qualified the prelims and eligible to appear for the Main exam.

According to the merit list, a total of 615 candidates have cleared the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam 2020. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and document verification round via a notice to be issued by MPSC later.

The MPSC State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2020 is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.