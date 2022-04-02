Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Junior Technician. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ecil.co.in till April 11 upto 2.00 PM.

The date and timing of document verification will be hosted later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1625 vacancies, of which 814 posts are in Electronics Mechanic trade, 184 in Electrician trade and 627 Fitter trade.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years as on March 31, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for 5 years for SC/ST; 3 years for OBC and 10 more years relaxation for PwD category. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades). In addition, one year Apprenticeship (NAC issued by Ministry of Skill Development) is mandatory. More details in the notification below.

Application Process

Eligible candidates have to apply on-line by visiting our website “www.ecil.co.in” (Main Page > Careers > e-Recruitment). The on-line application process will be operational from 01/04/2022 (14.00 hrs.) to 11/04/2022 (14.00 hrs.).

