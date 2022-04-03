Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in May, June and July 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the Assistant Professor Screening Test 2021 on May 5 and 6. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 337 posts of Assistant Professor under the state Medical Education Department. Vacancies have been notified for 43 different subjects in both Broad and Super Specialities.

The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Screening Test, 2021 has been scheduled for May 28, followed by the Chemist Screening Test, 2021 on May 29. A total of 21 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer under the state Agriculture Department have been notified.

The exams for the posts of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer – Home (Group-I) Dept will be held from June 10-12.

The RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Exam, 2021 will be conducted on July 8 for recruitment to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

Here’s RPSC exam schedule 2022.