Telangana High Court will today, April 4 conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade - III in Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website tshc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 64 vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade - III in different District Judiciary offices of Telangana.

Here’s TS high court recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-4 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Education qualification: 1) Candidate must be Graduate from any recognised university; 2) Must have passed Telangana Government Technical Examination in English Typewriting by Higher Grade (45 words per minute), or equivalent examination; 3) Must have passed Telangana Government Technical Examination in English Shorthand by Higher Grade (120 words per minute) or equivalent examination; 4) Must have knowledge or qualification in computer operation.

Selection procedure

A computer-based examination of objective type MCQs will be held for 50 marks. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Skill Test (Stenography) for 30 marks and oral interview for 20 marks.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an exam fee of Rs 800 online. For SC, ST and EWS candidates, the amount is Rs 600.

Steps to apply for TS High Court recruitment 2022:



Visit official website tshc.gov.in Go to Recruitment and click on application link for NOTIFICATIONS NO : 1/2022 TO 8/2022 Register on the candidate portal and apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.