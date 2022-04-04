Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the recruitment exam dates for the post of Naib Tehsildar in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept, Government of Punjab. As per the notification, the competitive exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 7 onwards using their registration number and password.

“Information regarding examination centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their admit cards,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in March which was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Naib Tehsildar vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

