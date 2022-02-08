The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the exam dates for the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC JE exam will be held on March 6 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exams were earlier scheduled in January but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The admit cards for the PPSC JE exams can be downloaded from March 1 using the Registration Number and Password on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ available on the official website. Information regarding Examination Centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards.

The exam will be held for over 1,100+ Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, 5 posts of JE (Public Health) and 10 posts of Section Officer (Civil).

Here’s PPSC JE exam notice.