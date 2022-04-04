Punjab State Education Board has declared the result of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021-22. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET 2021 exam was conducted on December 24, 2021. PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for lifetime.

Steps to check PSTET 2021 result:

Visit the website pstet.pseb.ac.in Click on the result link. Enter application number/ roll number and password/ date of birth to search result The PSTET result will be displayed on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check PSTET 2021 result.