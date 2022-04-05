Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Engineering Services exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till May 3, 2022.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 626 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Junior Electrical Inspector and other posts.

The applicants should not be more than the age of 32 years and candidates applying for Automobile Engineer, General Foreman and Technical Assistant post should not be more than the age of 37 years as on July 1, 2022.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 examination fee at the time of submitting the online application.

Steps to apply for the CES Exam 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CES Exam 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.