The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Camp Assistant Grade-III today, April 5. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till April 8.

Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the given link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 49 vacancies of Camp Assistant Grade-III.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on View/Download against “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE-KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF “CAMP ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT.NO. 04/VSA/2021/SS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.