The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit cards for the computer-based tests of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Camp Assistant Grade-III and Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upenergy.in.

UPPCL is conducting the recruitment drive for 113 AE vacancies, 49 Camp Assistant vacancies and 173 JE (Trainee) Electrical posts under different advertisements. The exams will be held in computer-based test mode.

Details regarding exam date, day, timing, venue, etc will be given on the admit card.

Steps to download UPPCL admit card 2022: