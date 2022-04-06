National Testing Agency (NTA) has today, April 6 released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9. It will be a three-hour Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held from 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The paper will consist 100 questions of total 400 marks.

The applications were invited from February 16 to March 17, 2022.

The test is held to evaluate candidates on the basis of Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Download admit card for CMAT-2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.