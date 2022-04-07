Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam 2021 under Advocate General’s Office. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till April 13, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per suggestion. The preliminary exam was conducted on March 27, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय के अन्तर्गत समीक्षा अधिकारी/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 हेतु Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध मे” under Recent Updates section Click on the answer key link Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.