Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the post of Computor. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 229 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 250 Computor vacancies. The document verification was conducted from March 14 to 16 at the RSSB office, State Institute of Agriculture Management premises, Jaipur- 302018.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News and Notifications” Click on “Computor 2021 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.