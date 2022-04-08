The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of Class 11th examination for Jammu Winter Zone and Leh. Students can check and download their result from the official website jkbose.nic.in using their roll number.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Now click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)” and “View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 11th result Jammu Winter Zone.

Direct link to 11th result Leh.

Earlier, the board had released the result of Class 12th for Kashmir division. The Class 12th examination for Kashmir division was conducted between November 9 to December 4, 2021 for all streams.

