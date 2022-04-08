The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of 2019 Combined Graduate Level Exam. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 7700 candidates have been shortlisted against 8428 vacancies.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on April 19. This facility will be available till May 6. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registered ID and password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The merit has been prepared on the basis of scores of the candidates in the following Tiers/ Papers of the examination: (i) Assistant Audit Officer (AAO): Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II+ Paper-IV) + Tier-III (ii) Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) : Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II + Paper-III) + Tier-III (iii) All posts other than AAO, JSO and SI: Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I + Paper-II) + Tier-III.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the Result tab Click on CGL 2019 result link The final result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Result of Assistant Audit Officer post.

Result of JSO/Stat. Investigator Gr.II post.

Result of other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.