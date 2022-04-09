Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDCE 2022. Candidates can download the result from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

“The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST) to be conducted by them. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately,” reads the notification.

The examination was conducted on March 13, 2022.

