Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun accepting online applications for the Senior Teacher Gr II Competitive Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till May 10.

RPSC Senior Teacher exam 2022 will be conducted for the recruitment of 9760 Senior Teacher vacancies.

Vacancy Details

English: 1668 posts

Hindi: 1298 posts

Maths: 1613 posts

Sanskrit: 1800 posts

Science: 1565 posts

Social Science: 1640 posts

Punjabi: 70 posts

Urdu: 106 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

For Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu and Punjabi: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Science: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects :- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Social Science: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:– History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Here’s RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment 2022 official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘RPSC Online’ – ‘Apply Online’ – ‘Application portal’ Complete registration to create profile Apply for the desired post, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register for RPSC recruitment 2022.