The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the question paper of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS question paper from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 was held on March 20 and 21 in all district centres of Rajasthan. The model/provisional answer key is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates can match the keys with question paper.

A total of 20,102 candidates have qualified in the Preliminary exam to be eligible to appear for the Main exam. RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was conducted in October and the result was declared on November 19.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.

Question Paper for RPSC RAS Mains 2021 (Paper- IV)

Question Paper for RPSC RAS Mains 2021 (Paper- III)

Question Paper for RPSC RAS Mains 2021 (Paper- II)

Question Paper for RPSC RAS Mains 2021 (Paper- I)