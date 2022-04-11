Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Staff Nurse, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer and Investigator. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The exam for Staff Nurse and Laboratory Assistant posts was held on April 10 and Junior Scale Stenographer and Investigator on April 9.

Candidates can submit suggestions against the released answer key till April 18 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to download HPSSC answer key 2022: