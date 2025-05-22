The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 results today, May 22. Students can now check their results on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ .

The examination, conducted on April 5, 2025, was held for admissions to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country. As per a report by The Times of India, this exam was held in offline mode at 527 centres spread across 190 cities throughout the country.

Steps to view AISSEE 2025 result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ Under Public Notices, click on the result link for either Class VI or Class IX as applicable The result will appear on the screen Download and save the result for future reference

Direct link to the list of shortlisted students for admissions to class 6.

Direct link to the list of shortlisted students for admissions to class 9.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.